Kentucky governor: Jefferson Davis statue should be moved

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- Statues of Jefferson Davis and Abraham Lincoln tower over visitors to Kentucky's Capitol, but the state's governor doesn't think the Confederate president belongs in the same space as the U.S. president who helped end slavery. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday that he sees the Davis statue as a divisive symbol that should be removed from the Capitol Rotunda. Beshear was asked about the Davis statue during a time of unrest in Louisville, where crowds have protested over police interactions with blacks. The 15-foot marble statue of Davis sits in a corner of the state's ornate Capitol Rotunda near a bronze likeness of Lincoln.