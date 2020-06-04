German bomb experts to defuse WWII-era bomb in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) -- German police and firefighters are clearing a section of Frankfurt around the convention center to defuse a World War II-era bomb that was discovered during construction work.

Authorities say some 2,700 people are being asked to leave their homes as they cordon off the area as a precaution to defuse the 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) bomb.

Buses and trains through the area were also shut down.

Bomb experts were planning to get to work on defusing the bomb at about noon Friday.

Even 75 years after the end of the war, such finds are still relatively common in Germany.