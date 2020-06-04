Despite reopening, some jobs lost to virus are gone for good

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has developed a schedule for laid off workers to file for benefits. (MGN)
Updated: Fri 7:04 AM, Jun 05, 2020

BANGKOK (AP) -- Factories and stores are reopening, economies are reawakening - but many jobs just aren't coming back.

That's the harsh truth facing workers laid off around the U.S. and the world, from restaurants in Thailand to cleaning workers in Kenya and car factories in France.

Their livelihoods have fallen victim to a virus-driven recession with long-lasting impact.

New U.S. jobless figures Friday are expected to show millions of people whose wages are disappearing.

And that means less money spent to support surviving businesses, with repercussions across economies rich and poor.

 
