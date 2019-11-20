SKyPAC’s 5th Annual Gingerbread Homes for the Arts Festival

If you love the smell of gingerbread in the air, look no further than SKyPAC which has over 30 gingerbread houses on display in their lobby right now.

"We have 30 this year," said Betty McGuire, co-chairman for the Gingerbread Homes for the Arts Festival. "We just appreciate everybody doing it. We would love to have this be the regional center of gingerbread houses."

The annual Gingerbread for the Arts Festival will be going on all week long with several different events. Sunday kicked off the festival with a gingerbread house contest.

"We just invite anybody and everybody to enter our gingerbread house and it doesn't have to be a house -- you'll probably see there are other things that people have made out of gingerbread. As long as it is 30 percent gingerbread, visible, all edible -- we are happy to have it," added McGuire.

This Saturday, November 23 there will be a Community Day at SKyPAC where anyone is welcome to make a free gingerbread house. If you would like to see a full list of all the events for the Gingerbread Homes for the Arts Festival click

