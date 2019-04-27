5th annual "Fishing for Mentors" benefits the Boys and Girls Club

Presented by ESPN 102.7 and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, children from the Boys and Girls Club were given the opportunity to fish with their mentors and learn something new.

"The main theme is to try to help kids get outdoors, you know, from the indoors. We have a beautiful state, the Commonwealth here of Kentucky and there's plenty of wildlife," said Brian Webb, Host for ESPN's SOKY’s Outdoors radio show, sponsor for event. "We try to put this together to teach them a sustaining skill and that's catch a fish."

Dozens of children were given a rod, reel and bait to fish at the KOA Campground in Bowling Green.

"Catching 'em, catching 'em and reeling em in is the best part," said Freddie, 10-year-old. "I caught one and he's caught two."

Each fish was weighed to later decide on awards for biggest fish.

"It's fun, it's relaxing. They can just go out there and do it and it is an experience that they've never had and they can just go out there and do it the rest of their lives so, it's awesome for our kids, but also for our kids but it's also great for our club as well," said Jeff Goodnight, CEO Boys and Girls Club.

The Boys and Girls Club Franklin-Simpson serves children and teenagers of our community. They receive basic needs like a safe environment, caring adults and healthy meals and snacks.

"It just feels good seeing these kids smiling and having a good time and, you know, seeing them catch their very first fish. It just means a lot to all of us. It is very heartwarming and seeing these kids all get out of the house and do some fishing," said JD Williams, President of Mohawk Outdoors.

For more information on how you can get involved with the Boys and Girls Club of Bowling Green click here.