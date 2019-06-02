6-2-19 Sports Connection

By  | 
Posted:

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) --- WBKO-TV Sports Anchor Hunter Smith and Sporting Times Publisher Doug Thompson co-host the June 2, 2019 edition of Sports Connection. Greenwood Baseball stops by to chat with Hunter and Doug.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus