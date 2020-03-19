6 out of 8 counties in Barren River District have tested for COVID-19

Thursday Governor Andy Beshear announced a second death from the coronavirus in Kentucky, a 64-year-old man from Jefferson.

The Barren River District Health Department released the latest developments surrounding the coronavirus outbreak in our area; a second case identified in Warren County.

So the question is, how many people have been tested in the Barren River District?

"Six of the counties within our eight county health district have at least collected 1-15 specimens in each of those six counties. Of our eight county health district the only two counties that have not collected specimens to send to a lab, those counties are Butler and Metcalfe counties," said Director of the Barren River District Health Department, Matthew Hunt.

Hunt also says three commerical labs and one state lab exist to process COVID-19 tests, with additional labs coming on board.