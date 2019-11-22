6 people baptized at Warren County Regional Jail

There were many blessings at the Warren County Regional on Friday, November 22.

According to a post from the jail's Facebook page, 6 inmates at the jail were baptized

In the Facebook post the jail thanked Lost River Church of Christ, Hillvue Heights and Spirit of Truth for "all of the time you spend discipling and being a constant inspiration; bringing the good news of Christ to many who were lost on their path and are finding their way back home through hope."

The jail welcomed the new brothers in Christ.

