The FRYSC/Community Education in Edmonson County serving meals to families

The Edmonson Community is coming together to show support.

Every Thursday the FRYSC/Community Education along with School staff and Brownsville Church will deliver food to families in need as a part of the feeding America Food Program.

As of right now 61 families are being served in the Edmonson county community.

“Our kids are away from the normal and so you know obviously we aren’t going to get to really see them because of the social distancing that we are doing, but you know they are going to see us and know we are still out there, we still care. In each one of the bags there is going to be an information sheet, numbers that they can reach out to in the community. So we are doing everything we can to keep them informed," Lisa Whobrey, Community Education Director.

There will be two loading locations 5/6 Center and South Edmonson Elementary.