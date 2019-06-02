66th annual WHAS Crusade for Children raises nearly $5.7 million

The 66th annual WHAS Crusade for Children took place this weekend, bringing in $5,690,000.

The WHAS Crusade for Children is a telethon started by WHSA-TV in Louisville back in 1954. Over the years, it has raised more than 180 million dollars.

Large sums of that money also come back to South Central Kentucky organizations.

WBKO and Chris Allen participate locally, hoping to raise money for organizations benefiting children.

In Campbellsville and Leitchfield over the past two days, firefighters stopped traffic, asking for donations. According to Chris Allen, those communities raised $158,000.

Local organizations that have benefited from the Crusade include The Center for Courageous Kids and the Renshaw Early Childhood

Development Center, among numerous others.

