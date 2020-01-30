7 charged in shooting investigation in Jeffersonville

Seven people were charged in a shooting investigation in Jeffersonville.

The shooting was reported in the 600 block of Maple Street around 4:05 a.m. Wednesday, Jan 22, according to the Clark County dispatchers. It happened in an apartment building in that area.

Five people were arrested on charges related to the shooting. Two others are facing narcotics charges.

21-year-old Ethan James, 23-year-old Marciez Sewell, and 22-year-old Allisha Rainbolt, all of Jeffersonville, 22-year-old Austin Wilson of Palmyra, Ind. and another unnamed female reportedly set up an armed robbery in that apartment complex.

They reportedly shot and robbed 27-year-old Clayton Pierce and 22-year-old James Hendrick in their own apartment. Their injuries were described as “superficial."

Police said they suspect Pierce and Hendrick were selling drugs out of their apartment. Hendrick and Pierce were both charged with narcotics possession including meth and other controlled substances after police were called.

Sewell and Wilson were both arrested shortly after on unrelated charges. Ethan James was arrested by US Marshals at the home of one of the female suspects involved in the case. Police say one of the women in a relationship with one of James’ family members.

The Jeffersonville Police Department released a statement saying: “The Jeffersonville Police Department would like to thank the Mercer County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Department, the Crawford County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Marshals for their assistance in our investigation.”