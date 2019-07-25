7 million dollar grant to help redo taxiway at Bowing Green-Warren County Regional Airport

Changes are soon coming to the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport.

Wednesday, Congressman Brett Guthrie announced a seven million dollar grant was awarded to the airport to be used to redo the airport's taxiway.

Airport officials said right now cracks and low spots holding water are making it difficult for aircraft to enter and exit the runway.

"Right now our taxiway is in dire need of rehabilitation, so that's why they are going to reconstruct the whole taxiway," said Interim Airport Manager, Susan Harmon. "The Taxiway Alpha project is actually an eight million dollar project, seven million of it is federally funded, then we have five percent state-funded and two and a half that is city and two and a half that is county-funded."

Airport officials said currently the larger charters that land at the airport have to back taxi on the runway because of their weight, which causes delays to any other aircraft trying to land.

The project will be done in three phases and once complete will make the airport more functional for all types of aircraft.

"I'm very thankful for Guthrie and his willingness to fight for Bowling Green and to allow Bowling Green to have improvements, especially here at the airport," said Harmon.

Harmon told 13 News as Bowling Green continues to grow the airport sees an increase of corporate business travel, in addition to their normal flights.

"We also have military that comes in, we're in a centralized location so they use us as a fuel stop a lot as well, we have charters, we charter the football and basketball teams," said Harmon.

Officials said the project will first go out to bid and construction will hopefully begin in September. In order to redo the taxiway, the airport will have to close down for the winter.