A 70-year-old Alvaton man is killed in a motorcycle accident.

The Logan County Sheriff's Office says around 3:15 p.m. Thursday 21-year-old Xavier Posey turned his Chevy Equinox onto highway 68-80 at the West Auburn exit into the path of William Moody's motorcycle.

Moody struck the driver's door on the Chevy and was thrown from the bike. He died in the Medical Center in Bowling Green.

Posey refused EMS transport. His passenger, 20-year-old Shannon Bryant, was not injured.