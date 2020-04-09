75 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 20 have recovered.

The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 75 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 20 of which have recovered. Barren County has three, Butler County has ten, Edmonson County has six, Hart has one, Logan County has four, Simpson County has 14, and Warren County has 37. The district has two deaths reported from COVID-19.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the district says to continue to follow recommendations provided by the CDC, the state, and Governor Andy Beshear. Practicing social distancing is the most important method for staying healthy. They also urge Barren River residents to stay at home, and leave only for essential items such as groceries and medications. When possible, choose online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup services to obtain these items. On Wednesday, April 8th, Governor Andy Beshear issued Executive Order 2020-275. This order limits the number of shoppers allowed to enter businesses to one adult member per household. Details from the order are available below.

1. Any life-sustaining retail businesses identified by Executive Order 2020-246 and Executive Order 2020-257 shall limit the number of shoppers allowed to enter the business to one adult member per household. 2. Paragraph 1 shall not apply to minors or to adult members of households that accompany one adult member of a household into a life-sustaining retail business who cannot be left without supervision or care because of their age or a disability or physical or mental impairment. 3. To the extent practical, minors and adult members with a disability or physical or mental impairment should remain healthy at home. 4. In addition, all uninvited, in-person solicitation for any purpose occurring at a residence or physical business location must cease. 5. This order shall be interpreted as an addition to the social distancing and hygiene measures previously set forth in Executive Order 2020-257 and enforced accordingly. 6. All prior executive orders and orders issued by cabinets pursuant to Executive Order 2020-215 remain in full force and effect to the extent they do not conflict with this order.

For questions about COVID-19, call Kentucky’s COVID-19 Hotline at (800) 722-5725 BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at 270-781-8039 visit www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-informationor https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

To report non-compliance, call Kentucky’s Non-Compliance Reporting Hotline at 1-833-597-2337

report online at KYSAFER270-781-8039

