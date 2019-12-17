750 senior citizens receive Christmas gift through 'Be a Santa to a Senior' program

Santa Claus is coming to town! However, the presents being delivered aren't for the kids, they are for local seniors citizens.

It's part of Home Instead Senior Care's 'Be a Santa to a Senior' program.

The program works with the community to purchase and deliver Christmas gifts to seniors who might not otherwise receive one.

"I've attended many of those nursing home parties throughout the years and their face lights up cause they are not expecting to get a present," said Amy Cannon, Co-Owner of Home Instead Senior Care.

In November ornaments were hung on Christmas trees across the region. Each ornament is a wish list with a senior citizen's name.

Community members simply pick an ornament and purchase a gift for the senior.

"But we also have several different organizations that adopted a group of seniors," said Cannon. "Sumitomo, Fruit of the Loom Distribution Center, GM, and Alvaton Elementary all got a lot of seniors and bought for them this year."

Gifts for the seniors range from socks and hats, CDs, gift cards, and flat-screen tv's.

Monday around 50 volunteers helped wrap all 750 gifts and Tuesday the gifts were loaded and delivered throughout the community.

Each delivery location will hold the gift until their Christmas party.

"We often think about the children during Christmas time, but also the seniors are just as important and without this program, all of them would not have Christmas, this is their Christmas and it just blesses your heart to be able to provide that for them," said Cannon.

Staff from the Warren County Regional Jail and The Warren County Sheriff's Office helped deliver the gifts.

This is the 16th year for the program, which started with just 50 seniors the first year.