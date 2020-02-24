75th Anniversary of the raising of the U.S. flag on Iwo Jima

Sunday was the 75th anniversary of U.S. forces raising our flag on Iwo Jima a brief moment in time captured in an iconic photograph that recognized one of World War II's bloodiest battles and became a symbol of the U.S. Marine corps. It reminded me of a special report I did on a man who was there the late Bob Byrum from Franklin.

Folks will tell you Bob Byrum is a frequent church goer, with a sense of humor. And most of the time he's wearing his Marine Corps jacket.

But on February 19, 1945 Bob Byrum was a scared 18-year-old corporal crammed into one of the 500 landing craft assaulting the island of Iwo Jima. "And I remember one guy saying 'Well boys, get yourself right with God. This one may be your last one.'" And when they hit the beach Bob understood. "Man when I got out there, I had never seen so many dead men in my life."

Bob caught his breath and his unit slowly advanced toward Mount Suribachi from which they could see the entire island. But the enemy was underground. "That island was nothing but a honeycomb of caves. You could go from one end of that island to the other underground."

So what did the marines do? "They'd get demolition squads to blow up the caves, and flame throwers to burn the oxygen out of the air."

10,000 marines landed on Iwo Jima to fight 22,000 Japanese soldiers.

It was only four days into the battle, there was a long way to go, they were tired. And then it happened.

"When somebody yelled 'there she goes!'" Six marines planted the american flag atop Mount Suribachi. "And when that went up, it sounded like a football game. People were cheering that that flag went up."

"It gave us a feeling," said Bob, "of being in love, when you'd never been in love before."

"What did it mean?" I asked.

"It meant we had taken that island. And we wouldn't let loose of that island. We knew that flag was there to stay, and the Japanese knew it too."

It would take 36 days for the U.S. to secure Iwo Jima, costing 7,000 American lives. Of the 22,000 Japanese soldiers who had dug in, only 200 were taken alive.

Bob got shot in the leg in the battle. After two weeks in the hospital, he finished out the war as an MP on Okinawa. And he downplays his part in the war. "We're not tough. We just got a lot of faith. The good Lord will look after us."

It was an honor to get to know the late Bob Byrum. He was an amazing man from an amazing generation.

