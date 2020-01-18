The 7th Annual SOKY Bridal Expo kicked off Saturday afternoon and this year they had over 100 vendors from wedding cakes to makeup and hair and everything in between.

"It is important I think to have this event so brides can come here and plan their wedding everything they need is under one roof. We have over 100 vendors this year. Like I said it has doubled in size since 2013," said Tootie Finkbone, sponsor SOKY Bridal Expo.

One bride found the last few touches she needed for her upcoming wedding.

"Tootie is my event planner so she has helped with a lot of our stuff but we haven't found a caterer yet so we were kind of able to narrow down the cater's there's prices ranging from $14 to $25 a person. You are able to taste the food an kind of figure out what kind of food you want," said Hampton Freeman, bride.

A former Bachelorette contestant also made an appearance and handed out roses to some lucky ladies.