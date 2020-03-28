7th COVID-19 case confirmed in Simpson County

The seventh positive COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Simpson County.

Simpson County Judge Executive, Mason Barnes, confirmed the new case in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon.

Governor Beshear reported an increase of over 90 cases in the state Saturday.

"How seriously we take the advice, to adhere to the social distancing guidelines will determine where this goes over the next few weeks. We must take it seriously," Barnes said.

Judge Barnes says if he continues to get more reports of unnecessary gatherings and parties, he is prepared to sign an Executive Order Monday morning prohibiting such gatherings. The order would authorize local law enforcement to disperse the crowd and cite individuals unwilling to comply with the order to disperse.