8 pounds of marijuana seized after investigation into Bowling Green man

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- A Bowling Green man has been arrested after an investigation into his alleged marijuana and LSD trafficking activity.
The Bowling Green - Warren County Drug Task Force, along with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, KSP K-9 and Homeland Security Investigations have arrested 19-year-old Jacob Embry of Bowling Green.
Embry was arrested at his home without incident following the execution of a search warrant.
Officials seized 4 pounds of marijuana, 20 hits of LSD, Psilocybin Mushrooms, and nearly $2,000 in cash.
They say an additional 4 pounds of marijuana was seized in relation to the investigation.
The street value of the high-grade marijuana amounts to $38,000.
Embry was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, trafficking marijuana of 8 ounces to 5 pounds, trafficking in LSD, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Embry was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.
The investigation will be presented to the Warren County Grand Jury at a later date.