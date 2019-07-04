8 pounds of marijuana seized after investigation into Bowling Green man

A Bowling Green man has been arrested after an investigation into his alleged marijuana and LSD trafficking activity.

The Bowling Green - Warren County Drug Task Force, along with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, KSP K-9 and Homeland Security Investigations have arrested 19-year-old Jacob Embry of Bowling Green.

Embry was arrested at his home without incident following the execution of a search warrant.

Officials seized 4 pounds of marijuana, 20 hits of LSD, Psilocybin Mushrooms, and nearly $2,000 in cash.

They say an additional 4 pounds of marijuana was seized in relation to the investigation.

The street value of the high-grade marijuana amounts to $38,000.

Embry was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, trafficking marijuana of 8 ounces to 5 pounds, trafficking in LSD, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Embry was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

The investigation will be presented to the Warren County Grand Jury at a later date.