8 vehicle fatalities in Warren County since beginning of 2019

There is an uptick in fatal car accidents in Warren County since the beginning of this year.

A total of eight fatal vehicle accidents have occured just since the begining of 2019. Here in Warren County it's a number of variables that are causing these fatal accidents.

Some residents say the reason is due to an overall increase in driviers as Warren County's population increases. Others say it's drinking while driving causing the fatalites behind the wheel. However, the Sheriff's office says it is those combined with pedestrains and drivers that are using their smart phones behind the wheel causing most of these accidents in Warren County.

There are some minor solutions to keep roads safer, but sometimes accidents just happen.

It's hard to predict and pinpoint where and when an accident will take place . So, the only preventative solution, Hightower says, is personal responsibility.