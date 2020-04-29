8-year-old Metcalfe County boy beats cancer, Make-A-Wish donates camper

"We when first found out that James had leukemia everything was just dropped out of sight for us," said Emanuel Hostetler.

After fighting a near 3 year battle with leukemia--

"It was just horrible, it was like we lost everything."

It was only 6 days ago that 8-year-old James Hostetler received the news that he could finally live life chemo free.

"Chemo is a horrible thing to go through, so I always felt like we were not able to let him live his life," said Emanuel.

While James was in the hospital his family was approached by the Make-A-Wish foundation.

James' wish? He asked for a camper.

"Camping world delivered it, which was an awesome thing for them to do. We had the fire department and sheriff's department and all that to make it so special for James. He has waited a long time. It's really an awesome thing for Make-A-Wish. Especially with the virus going around to finally have something positive going on through all this time right now with the virus and seeing James' face means everything to Make-A-Wish," said Make-A-Wish Volunteer, Angela Esters.

While James celebrates his new camper with a planned camping trip, his biggest victory, is living cancer free.

"I just thought someone was showing their camper," said James.

REPORTER: "You never thought this camper would be yours?" said Brandon Jarrett.

"Well I had an idea that I thought maybe but," said James.

The aerial drone footage used in this story is courtesy of 1WayWeb.

April 29th is #WorldWishDay. The Make-A-Wish foundation also celebrates 40 years of wishes today!

