80s Return But Won't Stay For Long

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Tuesday was terrific with seasonable temperatures under lots of sunshine. A slow warming trend takes over mid to late week, as we warm back into the 80s. Another system will approach by Friday bringing us more rain and an even bigger shot of cooler air for the weekend. Many spots could even wake up to lows in the upper 30s Sunday morning - even some light patchy frost is possible in more protected areas! Another system approaches by the middle of next week with another shot of rain and cool air.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Warmer

High 80, Low 57, winds SE-5

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, An Isolated Late Day Shower Possible

High 82, Low 60, winds SE-7

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds, Evening Showers & T/Storms Likely

High 83, Low 45, winds S-12

