The 8th annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser is happening Tuesday evening at the Sloan Convention Center in Bowling Green from 5 until 8 p.m.

For $15 you can purchase a bowl made by a member of the community. Your bowl will be filled with soup, you'll receive a dessert and also a drink.

All proceeds will go to Hotel Inc. and the Synergy Center, who help provide food and meals to both adults and children who are suffering from food insecurity.

