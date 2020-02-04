95.1 WGGC's "Big" Rick Daniels nominated for ACM award

One Bowling Green radio personality is nominated for a big award.

"Big" Rick Daniels is nominated for an on-air personality-small market award for the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Daniels is on air on 95.1 FM WGGC for "Big" Rick in the Morning.

"It's a big deal, even if I don't win, just for the station and the city of Bowling Green it's a huge deal to be on the map for good local radio so I'm very, very proud of that," said Daniels.

Daniels told 13 News he's been with the station for 10 months and believes the sky is the limit for bringing the listeners a great show!

"This is a big deal for Bowling Green and South Central Kentucky to have great local radio, there's a lot of great radio stations here, but to be recognized as one of those great local radio stations on a national platform is awesome and I just want to say 'thank you' to everybody who is a part of our show every single day," said Daniels.

Daniels is nominated alongside four others.

The Academy of Country Music Awards will air Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m.

