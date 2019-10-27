9th Annual Heroes Festival takes place at the Medical Center in Bowling Green

The 9th annual heroes festival had kids of all ages attending Sunday afternoon. Everyone was dressed up in all kinds of costumes from scary to maybe not so frightful.

"I'm a Firefighter," said Lendon Fox, child participating in event.

"I'm dressed up as Mal from the descendants and she's dressed up as a mermaid," said Cora Harbin, child participating in event.

"I'm a broken doll and I'm a vampire,"said Amelia and Kendra, children participating in the event.

Kids of all ages got a chance to walk home with a big of candy at the trunk or treating event and got a chance to met some local heroes.

"When my son was a little boy, every time there was a fire anywhere near us he would go and dress up in his firefighters gear and want to go be a hero and rescue somebody. So that's where it kind of came from," said Kendra Messenger, paramedic. "The kids love local heroes, police, fire, EMS and everything like that. So we want them to welcoming us as their local heroes." added Messenger.

This event not only puts a smile on kids faces but the local heroes enjoyed it as well.

"It's great. It is something we look forward to doing each year and you see all the children and see all the law enforcement and fire and EMS personnel and get to interact and just have a one-on one and pass out candy. It is a really cool event and gives us chance to knuckle bump and high five the kids," said Curtis Hargett, Captain with the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

Fire trucks, police cars. ambulances and more were all out on display for the kids to see.

"It's a great opportunity for them to come and see the equipment. They know that we are here to help them and they don't need to be scared of us," said Jason Duckett, Fire Chief, Gott Fire Department.

"It's definitely important for us to be able to show up. Also, with the helicopter just so we can show the community that we are here and that we can provide access and that this is a staple in Bowling Green. It's such an important thing to have in a city like this," said Andrea Hampton, Flight Nurse.

More Halloween events will continue into the week with Halloween coming up on October 31st.