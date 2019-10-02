A 20° Temperature Drop Arrives Friday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Wednesday, October 2, 2019

We had no trouble shattering the all-time record high for October Tuesday in Bowling Green (high 97°, also a record for the date). We could match that reading Wednesday under more sunshine. Another day of near-record heat is likely Thursday before a pattern change finally arrives. A cold front swings through late Thursday...not delivering rain but sending much cooler air our way. Another system arrives late weekend into Monday with a chance for some rain along with another shot of more seasonal air.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with Record Heat

High 97, Low 69, winds SW-10

THURSDAY: Breezy and Hot, Cooler by Evening

High 94, Low 59, winds NW-18

FRIDAY: Sunny and Much Cooler

High 80, Low 52, winds NE-9

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams