A 20° Temperature Drop Arrives Friday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Chris Allen
Wednesday, October 2, 2019
We had no trouble shattering the all-time record high for October Tuesday in Bowling Green (high 97°, also a record for the date). We could match that reading Wednesday under more sunshine. Another day of near-record heat is likely Thursday before a pattern change finally arrives. A cold front swings through late Thursday...not delivering rain but sending much cooler air our way. Another system arrives late weekend into Monday with a chance for some rain along with another shot of more seasonal air.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with Record Heat
High 97, Low 69, winds SW-10
THURSDAY: Breezy and Hot, Cooler by Evening
High 94, Low 59, winds NW-18
FRIDAY: Sunny and Much Cooler
High 80, Low 52, winds NE-9
