A Bit Cool For Mother's Day

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, May 11, 2019

WKU graduation stayed on the dry note and as we head into Mother's Day we may battle some spotty light rain showers. It will stay cool though for Sunday so grab a light jacket or a hoodie as highs only climb into the mid to lower 60's. We may see a line of storms move through late at night but we will dry out with partly cloudy skies as we start the new week. The week overall remains mostly dry, we may battle some showers and thunderstorms Wednesday but heading into late week, sunshine warms us back up into the 80's.

Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Some Spotty Showers

Low 57, winds W-6

SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): Cooler with Scattered Showers Possible

High 67, Low 50, winds W-8

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High 69, Low 46, winds NW-10

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams