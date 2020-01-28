A Bit Cooler Tuesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

Be on the lookout for some patchy fog early this morning, otherwise, expect more clouds today, as a weak frontal boundary moves through. We'll start out in the mid 30s early, gradually warming to around 45 by afternoon. Overnight low's will fall into the lower 30s.

Our next weathermaker arrives early Wednesday with a chance for rain, possibly mixed with wet snow. Expect seasonal readings through much of the week before we jump back into the milder 50s by the weekend. A weak system moves through Friday night into Saturday with a small shower chance.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TODAY: Patchy Fog Early. Clouds with Some Sun, a Bit Cooler

High 45, Low 34, winds NW-5

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Chance of Rain/Wet Snow Showers

High 44, Low 32, winds NE-6

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Cool

High 46, Low 32, winds N-5

