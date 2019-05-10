A Bit Unsettled Into Mother's Day Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Friday, May 10, 2019

A few shower chances remain through Friday morning, although any rain should be on the light side. Clouds will persist through our Friday afternoon, with cooler highs in the low 70s to close out the work week. We dry out Friday night, but more rain is likely for at least part of our upcoming WKU Graduation/Mother's Day weekend. It appears most of our weekend rains will fall Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. We should dry out Sunday afternoon with a cool finish to our weekend. Next week begins with sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures with a slow warming trend as the week progresses. Another round of rain returns by midweek.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, a Light Shower Possible

High 70, Low 54, winds NW-8

SATURDAY: Showers Likely, A Thunderstorm Possible

High 71, Low 57, winds SE-6

SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): Cooler, Showers Diminishing by Afternoon

High 68, Low 48, winds W-7

