A Bit Unsettled This Weekend

Prepared by Chris Allen

Friday, December 13, 2019

Clouds have increased ahead of our next chance of rain on Friday. Most of the showers will be along and east of I-65. Another slight rain chance exists on Saturday before a more potent system moves in Sunday night into Monday. Look for showers and even a few strong storms Monday along with gusty winds. As colder air moves in, the rain may change to flurries as the system moves out early Tuesday morning. We will see another Arctic plunge into the middle of next week.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Light Rain and Drizzle

High 48, Low 44, winds SE-5

SATURDAY: Morning Showers, then Mostly Cloudy and Breezy

High 51, Low 32, winds W-12

SUNDAY: PM Scattered Showers and Cool

High 43, Low 39, winds SE-8

