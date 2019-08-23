A Break From The Heat Is Coming!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Friday, August 23, 2019

For the first time in nearly a week, temps stayed out of the 90s thanks to more clouds and rain in the region Thursday. Shower and storm chances remain high through Friday as a cold front eases south. We should see rain diminish in time for most high school football games Friday evening. As for the weekend, Saturday looks good with rain chances slim before scattered showers and storms return Sunday into early next week. Highs remain in the 80s through at least next Thursday.

FRIDAY: Numerous Showers and Thunderstorms

High 85, Low 64, winds NE-5

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cooler

High 82, Low 63, winds NE-9

SUNDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Possible

High 84, Low 67, winds SE-5

