A Brief Break in the Rain Tuesday

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Tuesday February 11, 2020

Rain chances will diminish through out the morning Tuesday, however more showers are likely Wednesday along with a chance for thunderstorms. Look for Cloudy skies Today with temperatures in the lower 40s. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 30s. Rain chances will pick up again very late Tuesday night into early Wednesday Morning. A Marginal Risk for a few strong to severe storms exists for late Wednesday, however the main threat is minor flooding with another 1-2" of rain possible in some areas. This system moves out Thursday morning, with colder air to follow. Valentines Day (Friday) looks rain-free but chilly. Readings warm back up this weekend, but shower chances return Sunday.

TUESDAY: AM Shower Possible, Otherwise Mostly Cloudy

High 46, Low 38, winds NW-8

WEDNESDAY: Showers & a Few Thunderstorms Likely

High 50, Low 39, winds E-12, G-25

THURSDAY: Showers Ending, then Clearing, Colder

High 43, Low 18, winds NW-12

