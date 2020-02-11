A Brief Break in the Rain Tuesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*
Prepared by Matt Stephens
Tuesday February 11, 2020
Rain chances will diminish through out the morning Tuesday, however more showers are likely Wednesday along with a chance for thunderstorms. Look for Cloudy skies Today with temperatures in the lower 40s. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 30s. Rain chances will pick up again very late Tuesday night into early Wednesday Morning. A Marginal Risk for a few strong to severe storms exists for late Wednesday, however the main threat is minor flooding with another 1-2" of rain possible in some areas. This system moves out Thursday morning, with colder air to follow. Valentines Day (Friday) looks rain-free but chilly. Readings warm back up this weekend, but shower chances return Sunday.
Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:
CLICK HERE
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
TUESDAY: AM Shower Possible, Otherwise Mostly Cloudy
High 46, Low 38, winds NW-8
WEDNESDAY: Showers & a Few Thunderstorms Likely
High 50, Low 39, winds E-12, G-25
THURSDAY: Showers Ending, then Clearing, Colder
High 43, Low 18, winds NW-12
Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather
24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373
AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams