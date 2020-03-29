A Brisk Night Ahead

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, March 29, 2020

Sunday was fairly sunny with mild temperatures in the 70's We are expecting the dry conditions to stick around into Monday with a few clouds. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs only in the mid 60's. Rain should move back in Tuesday with much cooler air. We stay mostly dry aside from a stray shower for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds

Low 47, winds NW-7

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds

High 66, Low 47, winds NW-7

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers

High 50, Low 38, winds N-7

