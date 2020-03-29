A Brisk Night Ahead

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Sunday, March 29, 2020
Sunday was fairly sunny with mild temperatures in the 70's We are expecting the dry conditions to stick around into Monday with a few clouds. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs only in the mid 60's. Rain should move back in Tuesday with much cooler air. We stay mostly dry aside from a stray shower for the rest of the week and into the weekend.
Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:
CLICK HERE
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
TONIGHT: A Few Clouds
Low 47, winds NW-7
MONDAY: Increasing Clouds
High 66, Low 47, winds NW-7
TUESDAY: Scattered Showers
High 50, Low 38, winds N-7
b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather
24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373
AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams