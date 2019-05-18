A Chance for Strong Storms To End The Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, May 18, 2019

Saturday is now officially the warmest day of 2019 as we topped out at 89° at The Bowling Green Airport. As we head into Sunday temperatures will not be as warm as a cold front brings showers and thunderstorms to the region some of which could go severe. At this time greatest threat looks to be damaging winds, even aside from winds from a storm the sustained winds could reach 20 mph with gust near 40 mph. The threat for hail and tornadoes is very low. We do remain under a level 1 out of level 5 chance for severe weather so only a few storms will have the capability to gain strength. We dry out for Monday but may battle a late shower for election day. Temperatures climb into the lower 90's by late week.

Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Clouds Increasing

Low 68, winds S-10

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Showers/Storms Possible, Windy

High 83, Low 64, winds S-20, Gusts to 40

MONDAY: Clouds Break Away, Mostly Sunny

High 83, Low 64, winds S-20, Gusts to 40

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams