A Change In The Weather Pattern

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, July 7, 2019

After a weekend of off and on showers and thunderstorms we will see this pattern start to calm down as we head into the new week. The heat and humidity stick around for you Monday and Tuesday. Scattered storm possibilities return Wednesday into Thursday with a new system, one that may send slightly less humid air our way to close out next week.

TONIGHT: Shower Taper, Patchy Fog Develops

Low 72, winds NW-5

MONDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Very Warm

High 89, Low 70, winds NE-6

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm

High 91, Low 71, winds NE-4

