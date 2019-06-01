A Soggy Change To Come

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Saturday, June 1, 2019
We kicked off June on the less muggy note and as we go into the overnight hours there is a chance for a stray shower or thunderstorms mainly to the west as a disturbance moves through. We stay fairly dry for your Sunday, maybe a stray shower in the afternoon, that chance is very slim. Temperatures pacing in the lower 80's for your Sunday and not as a sticky. We stay dry into your Monday and cooler with highs only in the upper 70's. Things change up late Tuesday as we start our fist chance at multiple rounds of showers that will move through late week.
TONIGHT: A Stray T/Shower Possible, Otherwise A Few Clouds
Low 64, winds SW-4
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny
High 82, Low 53, winds NW-11
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler
High 77, Low 55, winds NE-5
