'A Charlie Brown Christmas' airs tonight on WBKO

Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown!

The iconic 1965 Christmas classic "A Charlie Brown Christmas" returns to WBKO Thursday at 7 p.m.

The tale about commercialism and the real meaning of the season has been a huge hit ever since it first aired, though executives at the time didn't like it due to the jazz score by Vince Guaraldi and the "amateurish" sound of the voices provided by actual children.

"A Charlie Brown Christmas" is the first TV special based on the Peanuts comic strip by Charles M. Schultz.

 
