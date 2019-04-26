A Chilly Night On Tap

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Friday, April 26, 2019

We have a cool night on tap as lows drop into the low 40's with clear skies. While there is an isolated afternoon shower chance Saturday, most of the weekend will be dry and seasonably warm. As we begin the month of May, we will see a return to Summer-like 80s with a daily chance of a late day shower or thunderstorm beginning Wednesday.

SATURDAY: Sun Giving Way to Clouds, Slight Ch. of an Isolated Shower Late

High 70, Low 48, winds SW-12

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, a Bit Cooler

High 65, Low 52, winds NE-8

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Warmer

High 82, Low 59, winds S-11

