A Cold Front Rushes In To Save Us From The Heat Wave

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, July 21, 2019

An outflow boundary will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms as we go through the overnight hours. A potent cold front will pass through Monday signaling a big change. We will see showers and thunderstorms off and on for much of the day but they should clear out of here by the late night hours. Much cooler, less humid air moves in for much of this week. Highs will only be in the low to mid-80s while overnight lows may drop into the upper 50s! We will return to the upper 80's as we near the end of the week and head into the weekend.

SUNDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms.

Low 73, winds SW-6

MONDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms

High 83, Low 63, winds NW-10

TUESDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High 81, Low 59, winds N-11

