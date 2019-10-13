A Comfortable Start To The Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, October 13, 2019

After a seasonable weekend with abundant sunshine, we kick start the new week with more sun on Monday (Columbus Day). Expect highs to be near average in the lower 70's. We will see clouds increase late Tuesday with rain chances overnight as a cold front moves through. This cools us off for midweek as highs struggle to reach the lower 60's.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear and Calm

Low 40, winds Calm

MONDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High 71, Low 47, winds SW-4

TUESDAY: Clouds Increase with Rain Overnight

High 74, Low 47, winds S-11

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams