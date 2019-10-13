A Comfortable Start To The Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Sunday, October 13, 2019
After a seasonable weekend with abundant sunshine, we kick start the new week with more sun on Monday (Columbus Day). Expect highs to be near average in the lower 70's. We will see clouds increase late Tuesday with rain chances overnight as a cold front moves through. This cools us off for midweek as highs struggle to reach the lower 60's.
Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:
CLICK HERE
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear and Calm
Low 40, winds Calm
MONDAY: Sunny and Pleasant
High 71, Low 47, winds SW-4
TUESDAY: Clouds Increase with Rain Overnight
High 74, Low 47, winds S-11
Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather
24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373
AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams