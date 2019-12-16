A Damp And Chilly Start To The Week

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Monday, December 16, 2019

...FLOOD WATCH THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

It looks to be a damp and chilly Monday with several rounds of rain and even a few rumbles of thunder. Some locations could pick up between 1-2" of rain before ending late tonight. As colder air moves in, a few snow flurries are possible but no accumulation is expected. The rest of the work week will be dry and seasonably cool with highs in the 40s and 50s. Winter officially begins Saturday at 10:19 pm CT.

MONDAY: Rain, Heavy At Times with some Thunder

High 48, Low 35, winds NW-12

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny but Chilly with some Morning Flurries

High 40, Low 22, winds NW-10

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, A Little Warmer

High 42, Low 26, winds NW-7

