A Day To Be Outdoors

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Thursday, July 25, 2019

Bonus weather for July rolls on! High pressure will bring us more sunny days and cooler, more comfortable nights into late week. A slow warming trend continues into the remainder of the week, with muggier air eventually returning this weekend. We look mainly dry through Monday before the risk for showers and storms creeps in by Tuesday.

THURSDAY: Sunny, a Bit Warmer

High 85, Low 61, winds E-6

FRIDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 88, Low 65, winds SE-5

SATURDAY: Sunny, Very Warm and More Humid

High 89, Low 68, winds S-7

