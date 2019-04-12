A Decent Saturday, a Stormy Sunday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Friday, April 12, 2019

If you're making outdoor plans for the weekend, you're better off making them for Saturday. Much of the first half of the weekend looks mainly dry, with just a slight chance for a light shower late Saturday afternoon. Then on Saturday night, an approaching system spreads showers and thunderstorms into our region, with the action lasting into our Sunday. Some storms could be strong to severe Sunday, with much of the reigon under a Slight Risk (level 2) for a few storms that may contain locally damaging winds, hail, and perhaps an isolated tornado. We will provide further updates on the WBKO Weather App, WBKO.com and WBKO social.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny and Seasonable. Slight Chance of a Late Day Shower

High 70, Low 61, winds NE-10

SUNDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Likely, Windy, Few Storms Possibly Severe

High 72, Low 40, winds SW-20-35

MONDAY: Sunny and Cooler

High 63, Low 43, winds W-15