A Drastic Drop in Temperature Coming!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, October 10, 2019

We warmed back into the 80s Thursday as south winds took over. Friday also looks quite warm, but a BIG change is on the way! A sharp cold front arrives Friday night with blustery conditions along with showers and a few thunderstorms. This will be followed by tumbling temperatures, as we drop into the low 40s Saturday morning. We'll struggle just to make it back to 60° Saturday afternoon, even with sunshine. Sunday morning will be our coldest of the season so far, with upper 30s for lows...chilly enough for patchy frost in sheltered areas! A slow warmup early next week is followed by another system with a good rain chance and more cool air to come.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds, Evening Showers & T/Storms Likely

High 80, Low 42, winds SW-13

SATURDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny, Much Cooler

High 60, Low 36, winds NW-7

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 69, winds 43, winds SW-6

