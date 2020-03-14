A Dry End To The Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, March 14, 2020

Saturday was quite dreary with rain and very cloudy skies. The rain moves out overnight and we dry out for Sunday. Sunday look fairly cloudy and a bit cool with highs in the upper 40's to low 50's. We're dry through Monday midday as a slight chance for showers move through late in the evening. The pattern becomes unsettled starting Tuesday, with shower and thunderstorm chances on the board through next Friday. We will see a warming trend, as highs climb through the 60s into the 70s next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Mist, Cloudy

Low 38, winds NE-10

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High 52, Low 37, winds NE-10

MONDAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds, Warmer, Lt. Rain Late

High 61, Low 50, winds SE-4

