A FINE Fall Day Coming!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, October 7, 2019

After our most widespread, beneficial rains in months - to the tune of several inches for some - things are drying out. Clear skies will allow for some of our chillest readings since mid-May for Tuesday morning (upper 40s for most)! Tuesday looks terrific with more seasonal readings under lots of sunshine. A slow warming trend takes over mid to late week. Another system will approach by Friday bringing us more rain and an even bigger shot of cooler air for the weekend. Many spots could even wake up to lows in the upper 30s Sunday morning!

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

MONDAY: Rain Ending By Afternoon, Clearing and Cooler

High 66, Low 47, winds NE-12

TUESDAY: Sunny and Cooler

High 73, Low 49, winds NE-9

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 80, Low 57, winds E-4