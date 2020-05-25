A Fairly Dry Memorial Day

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Matthew Stephens

Monday, May 25, 2020

Muggy Conditions will return on Memorial Day with temperatures rising into the upper 80s. Conditions should remain fairly dry, however a few scattered thunderstorms could develop in the late afternoon with the day time heating. The muggy and warm pattern continues with small chances for thunderstorms each day through Wednesday. By late week, another cut-off low enters the southern plains and sticks around through Thursday and Friday. This will bring more cloud coverage and limit widespread storm/shower development. The low finally moves through with a cold front late Friday, bringing a better chance at some widespread rain.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

MONDAY: P. Cloudy, A Few Storms Possible, Warm & Humid

High 88, winds S-8

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Slight Ch. of a Storm, Warm & Humid

Low 66, winds S-5

TUESDAY: P. Cloudy, Stray Storm Possible, Warm & Humid

High 86, Low 66, winds S-7

b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams