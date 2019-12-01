A Few Flakes Flying Tonight

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, December 1, 2019

Overnight a low pressure system to our north continues to track east northeast and as it does so we get some warp around moisture off the back of the low bringing some rain changing over to snow in the early hours of Monday. Accumulations look slim to none with the most being a few patchy areas of grass with a dusting. For far southeastern counties including Russell and Clinton Counties accumulations could reach up to an inch or less. Monday we wake up to a few flurries but mainly cold conditions with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 30's.

TONIGHT: Windy, Rain To Snow Late

Low 33, winds NW-16

MONDAY: AM Flurries then Partly Cloudy

High 36, Low 27 winds NW-12

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High 44, Low 31, winds SW-8

