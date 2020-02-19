A Few High Clouds Today

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Clouds kicked off our Wednesday but will become broken up throughout the day with highs in the 40's to lower 50's. Heading into the night another deck of clouds moves in and we will start Thursday off with cloudy skies. We will stay chilly but quiet through the end of the week before some warming for the weekend. Saturday looks mainly dry before rain chances ramp up Sunday into Monday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Sunny & Cool

High 49, Low 31, winds NE-11

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Chilly

High 42, Low 20, winds N-12

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Chilly

High 43, Low 22, winds NE-5

