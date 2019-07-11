A Few Scattered Storms For Thursday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Wednesday, July 11, 2019

We remain in a very humid environment moving into Thursday. An approaching cold front could trigger some more scattered showers and thunderstorms. A couple of Thursday's storms could be on the strong side before the system moves out Thursday evening. We'll catch a small break in the high heat and humidity late Thursday into Friday before steamy air returns this weekend. Mostly late day showers and thunderstorms are possible this weekend but remnants of what looks to become Tropical Storm Barry could have some impact on our weather next week.

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

High 91, Low 67, winds NW-7

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Not as Hot, Less Humid

High 87, Low 67, winds N-6

SATURDAY: Hot and Humid with Afternoon Showers

High 91, Low 68, winds SW-6

